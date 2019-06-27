First Trailer for Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot: Kristen Stewart and Co. Fight Crime Worldwide

The film, which also stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the other two Angels, is set to hit theaters in November.

Columbia Pictures on Thursday released the first trailer for the studio's upcoming film Charlie's Angels, a continuation of the iconic franchise directed by Elizabeth Banks.

In Banks' version, the Angels — played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska — are still working for the mysterious Charlie Townsend and are tasked with taking care of problems that come with the worldwide expansion of his security and investigative agency.

With brave, intelligent and highly trained women all over the world, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on tough jobs. Banks, who also stars in the film and plays one of its Bosleys, recently explained what went into that particular narrative.

"We have multiple Bosleys in the movie," she said last month during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "We take the entire historical context of Charlie’s Angels, which was founded by Charles Townsend in the 70′s, and we treat it all as canon and we bring it all into this movie. The only character that had the same name the whole time, but was played by different actors in all the iterations, was Bosley. So I thought why don’t we make that a rank instead of like the actual character name. So like I’m a Bosley, Patrick Stewart's a Bosley and Djimon Hounsou. We’re still the handlers."

Charlie's Angels — with a screenplay by Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn — is set to hit theaters on Nov. 15. Watch the trailer below.