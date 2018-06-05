Charlize Theron, Allison Janney Join Oscar Isaac in MGM's Animated 'Addams Family'

Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron will voice Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM's animated Addams Family movie.

Nick Kroll will play Uncle Fester, while Chloe Grace Moretz will voice Wednesday Addams, with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard voicing Pugsley Addams. Bette Midler will play Grandmama and Allison Janney will voice star as the family’s archnemesis Margaux Needler.

The animated action-comedy will follow the creepy and kooky family as they face off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration, Addams-style.

Sausage Party filmmaker Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan will direct from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Vernon will produce, along with Gail Berman via her The Jackal Group banner and Alex Schwartz. Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi and Joe Earley will exec produce, with Tabitha Shick overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new," said Vernon. "With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family."

The Addams Family will hit theaters Oct. 11, 2019.