Charlotte Kirk’s 'The Reckoning' to Open Virtual Fantasia Fest
The Fantasia Film Festival is set to open its upcoming virtual edition with a special screening of The Reckoning, Neil Marshall's 1665 England Witch Hunt horror movie that stars Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington and Sean Pertwee.
Marshall's period drama is set against the backdrop of the Great Plague and subsequent Witch Hunts in England. North America's largest genre film fest, which on Tuesday unveiled its first lineup titles, also announced online screenings of SXSW titles like Natasha Kermani's Lucky, starring Brea Grant, and Noah Hutton's Lapsis.
Heat Vision breakdown
12 Hour Shift, writer/director Brea Grant's hospital-set thriller that was set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, will also receive play at Fantasia as an international premiere. After the cancellation of SXSW and the postponement of the Tribeca Film Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, a slew of indie features are screening at rival festivals online to lay the ground for distribution deals.
Fantasia is going online this year due to the COVID-19 crisis with a virtual screening event from Aug. 20 to Sept. 2 to mirror where possible a traditional theatrical experience. The genre festival will schedule movie titles as real-time virtual screenings, with firm start times and a limited number of tickets to be sold for each viewing. The number of tickets sold for each film will vary by title or the wishes of filmmakers and will likely fall between 600 and 1,200 tickets per screening, similar to the seat capacities of Fantasia's in-person Montreal event.
There's also world bows for Chino Moya's Undergods; Thomas Robert Lee's occult horror pic The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw; Sidharth Srinivasan's Kriya; Mauro Ivan Ojeda's debut feature The Undertaker's Home; and Anthony Scott Burn's Come True, starring The Killing star Julia Sarah Stone.
Also debuting at Fantasia this year is Lloyd Kaufman's #Shakespearesshitsstorm; John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies' Unearth, starring Adrienne Barbeau, Marc Blucas and Allison McAtee; and Johan Von Sydow's Tiny Tim: King for a Day, with Weird Al Yankovic performing Tim's inner voice.
- Etan Vlessing
- @etanvlessing
