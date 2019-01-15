Charlotte Rampling Joins Timothee Chalamet in 'Dune' (Exclusive)

Charlotte Rampling, the French actress who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the 2015 British pic 45 Years, has joined the cast of Dune, Legendary's adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel being directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard are already gearing up for an extended stay on the planet Arrakis, with the project headed for shoots in Budapest and Jordan starting this spring.

Dune, considered a sci-fi literary classic, tells the complex story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare spice drug, even as it is betrayed by a galactic emperor.

Rampling will play the Reverend Mother Mohiam, the emperor’s truthsayer, a person who can divine intentions, suss out lies and manipulate people's emotional states.

The film's script was written by Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve is also producing, along with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

Rampling is a longtime thespian on the British and French film scenes who has also appeared on this side of the pond in titles ranging from The Verdict with Paul Newman to Showtime’s Dexter. She more recently appeared with Jennifer Lawrence in Red Sparrow and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on the British miniseries London Spy.

Rampling is repped by Diamond Management in the U.K. and Time-Art in France.