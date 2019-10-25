'Chernobyl' Creator Craig Mazin Tackling 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot (Exclusive)

But it’s also a franchise that, after five installments, was encountering headwinds. Depp’s waning fortunes, on- and offscreen, didn’t help.

The studio had taken steps toward developing a reboot in late 2018 when it hired Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to write a script that was designed to “give it a kick in the pants,” according to Disney. But Reese and Wernick ended up exiting the project in early 2019, leaving it in dry dock since.

The hiring of Elliott and Mazin puts Pirates in the early stages of development, with the duo tasked to find a direction and story. it is unclear at this stage if Sparrow would return as a character or if Depp would return as actor.

Jerry Bruckheimer is expected to once again be at the helm as producer.

Elliott knows well his way around the Seven Seas, having written on the 2003 original, The Curse of the Black Pearl, and subsequent three installments (Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides) with then partner Terry Rossio.

Mazin had established himself in the comedy world with installments of Scary Movie and The Hangover movies, but it was with this year’s Emmy-winning and buzzy HBO miniseries, Chernobyl that he found acclaim for his dramatic voice.