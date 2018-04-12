'Chernobyl Diaries' Director Tackling Appalachian-Set Thriller

The yet-to-be-titled feature is set to begin production this month in Kentucky.

Chernobyl Diaries director Brad Parker is set to helm an indie horror-thriller set against the backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains.

The yet-to-be-titled feature follows a geological expedition to an Appalachian sinkhole that becomes a terrifying fight for survival against a mysterious deadly force. Eric Scherbarth and Stefan Jaworski penned the script.

Julio and Diego Hallivis' 1inMM Productions is behind the production, which is set to begin filming this month in Kentucky.

“We’re thrilled to finally realize this amazing script with a sharp and visionary director such as Brad. His undisputed command of the genre and keen storytelling instincts honed from years of experience will all help deliver the film this wants to be: a horror classic,” said the Hallivis Bros. in a joint statement.

In addition to Chernobyl Diaries, Parker, who is repped by Paradigm, Oasis and Jackoway Tyerman, did second-unit director work on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War For the Planet of the Apes.