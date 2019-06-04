'Child's Play': First Listen of Mark Hamill as Chucky Released

The 'Star Wars' actor steps into the shoes of Brad Dourif, who first voiced Chucky in the 1988 film.

Creepy.

On Tuesday, the first preview of Mark Hamill as the voice of the horror doll Chucky was released.

Hamill is best known for his work on Star Wars, but is also a renowned voice actor, who has played Batman's Joker in film (Batman: Mask of the Phantasm), on TV (Batman: The Animated Series) and in video games (The Arkham series).

This time, Hamill voices the killer doll in the reboot of the 1988 classic, Child's Play.

The minute-long clip shows Chucky hunting main protagonist Andy Barclay (Gabriel Bateman).

Brad Dourif played Charles Lee Ray and voiced Chucky in the 1988 film and all that followed. It is unclear if Hamill will also appear in person as Ray.

The upcoming reboot will have some significant differences from the horror classic, but one aspect remains: Chucky will be a practical creation, not total CGI.

Producer David Katzenberg previously said a practical doll was necessary to do the film.

"A big part of getting Chucky right was having animatronics be a lot of the times we see Chucky," he said.

Child's Play hits theaters June 21.

Watch the preview above.