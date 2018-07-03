'Child's Play' Remake in the Works With 'Polaroid' Director

Chucky is ready to play again.

MGM is remaking Child’s Play, the 1980s horror movie centering on a toy doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer, with It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith.

MGM is fast-tracking the project, which has Lars Klevberg, the Norwegian filmmaker behind the horror movie Polaroid, in the director’s chair as it heads toward a production start in Vancouver this September.

Tyler Burton Smith — who has written video games and wrote Kung Fury 2, now in production — penned the script.

Directed by '80s and '90s horror mainstay Tom Holland and co-created by Don Mancini, Child's Play told the story of a popular toy doll named Chucky that becomes possessed and terrorizes a single mom and her son, as the killer needs the son’s body to jump into before his transference to the doll becomes permanent.

(Not a spoiler alert: Chucky failure set up a franchise that got bloodier, and goofier, as it went along. Chucky even gets married and has a kids at one point.)

The new movie will be a homecoming of sorts as MGM’s United Artists was behind the original release. Others were released by Universal’s short-lived Rogue banner or by Universal Home Entertainment.

MGM had no comment. Aaron Schmidt will executive produce.

Klevberg directed Polaroid, which expands upon his short of the same name. The movie was to have been released by Dimension last year but because of the bankruptcy of The Weinstein Co., its was taken off the schedule.