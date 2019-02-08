'Child's Play' Trailer: Aubrey Plaza Gets Caught in a Deadly Doll's Game

Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry also star in the modern re-imagining of the '80s horror classic.

Orion Pictures released the first official trailer for its modern reboot of Child’s Play on Friday.

In the preview, the 1988 horror classic gets a contemporary spin, using the age of interactive technology and toys to add another layer to the story's sinister premise.

As a voiceover pitches happiness as "more than entertainment," but about being known, understood and even loved, Aubrey Plaza's Karen pulls a gift-wrapped box from her closet.

After handing it over to her son, Andy (Gabriel Bateman), his eyes land on what his single mother has gifted him, before it proceeds to scan his face with a blinding red laser. Right after, a small hand can be seen pulling a jumper with ‘Buddi’ stitched on its front from a cluttered surface, signaling the montage of darkness, dread and death that follows.

As bodies begin piling up and public chaos ensues, Andy says the name Chucky amid flashes of a small and faceless, but nevertheless recognizable figure — the famous red-haired doll in a blue-jean jumper.

Directed by Lars Klevberg and written by Tyler Burton Smith, Child's Play is set to hit theaters on June 21.