China Grants 'Avengers: Infinity War' One-Month Release Extension

Marvel and Disney's global box-office smash Avengers: Infinity War has received a 30-day release extension in China, where it has already earned a whopping $358.3 million.

Such extensions are customary for films that are continuing to sell tickets after their first month on Chinese screens. Past leggy U.S. titles to be granted extended runs include Disney's Zootopia and Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.

China has been instrumental in helping Infinity War edge towards the $2 billion mark worldwide. As of Thursday, the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed juggernaut's global total was $1.974. It is expected to tick over into $2 billion sometime early next week.

Infinity War is Hollywood's third biggest earner in China of all time — behind only Universal's Fate of the Furious ($392.8 million) and Furious 7 ($390.9 million) — and the eighth largest in China overall, including local blockbusters.

Although Infinity War was able to make easy work of Disney's own Solo: A Star Wars Story, which bombed in China, it will face more formidable competition in the weeks ahead from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 15, and Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 on June 22.