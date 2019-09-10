Chiwetel Ejiofor to Play Villain in Mark Wahlberg Action-Thriller 'Infinite' (Exclusive)
Chiwetel Ejiofor will star opposite Mark Wahlberg in Infinite, an action-thriller that Antoine Fuqua is directing for Paramount.
Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing with Mark Vahradian as well as Bellevue Productions’ John Zaozirny. The project is casting up as it heads for a late September start in London.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Infinite, with a script by Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock, is an adaptation of the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, which centers on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives in order to defeat the villain.
Wahlberg is playing the man with schizophrenia. Dylan O’Brien and Sophie Cookson have also been cast.
Ejiofor will play a member of the Infinite who has found a way to stop the reincarnation process and plans to use it on his own kind.
The British actor was last heard in theaters voicing the evil Scar in Disney and Jon Favreau’s remake of The Lion King. He will appear in Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and recently wrapped The Old Guard, another action-thriller with immortality as a throughline.
Ejiofor is repped by CAA, Markham Froggatt & Irwin and Hirsch Wallerstein.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
