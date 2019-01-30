Chloe Grace Moretz to Star in Max Landis-Penned Action Horror 'Shadow in the Cloud'

Chloe Grace Moretz is set to go airborne in the action horror Shadow in the Cloud.

The film, being introduced to buyers at the European Film Market by Endeavor Content, is being directed by Roseanne Liang, who saw her debut feature My Wedding and Other Secrets become the highest grossing local feature in her native New Zealand in 2011, from a screenplay by Max Landis (Bright, Chronicle).

Shadow in the Cloud will see the busy Moretz — whose recent titles include Suspiria and The Miseducation of Cameron Post — play Captain Maude Gardner, who boards a B-17 Flying Fortress clutching a black radio bag with top secret contents and orders authorizing her transport. As she puts up with jeers from the leery, all-male crew, strange happenings begin to occur and they realize that something is lurking within the shadows. Crushed between an oncoming Japanese ambush and an evil prowling within, Maude must push her limits to save the hapless crew and to protect her mysterious cargo.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special, Sinister, Insidious) and Fred Berger (La La Land, Destroyer, The Autopsy of Jane Doe) from Automatik, Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde, Poms, Deadpool 2) and Tom Hern (The Dark Horse, Guns Akimbo, The Meg) of Four Knights Film are producing the film. Sandra Yee Ling is executive producing.

Moretz is repped by WME and T Squared Entertainment. Liang is repped by WME and Grandview.

Endeavor's market slate also includes Bad Education, starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney; Mosul, produced by the Russo brothers; Luce, starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer and Tim Roth; Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man; and The Operative, starring Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman.