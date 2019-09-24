HEAT VISION

Chloe Okuno Tackling A24 Horror Thriller From Author of "Cat Person"

by Borys Kit
The project is based on a spec script by Kristen Roupenian, the author of the viral New Yorker fiction story.
Chloe Okuno   |   Courtesy of Circle of Confusion
Up-and-coming filmmaker Chloe Okuno has been tapped to rewrite and direct Bodies, Bodies, Bodies for A24.

The project is based on a spec script by Kristen Roupenian, the author of the viral New Yorker fiction story "Cat Person." The script was the first ever spec acquired by the company that made this summer’s sleeper hit The Farewell and Midsommar.

Logline details are being kept under wraps but sources have said that, like "Cat Person," the script shows heightened sensitivity to character development and social dynamics in a subversive way.

Okuno directed the short film Slut, which was nominated for the grand jury prize at the AFI Fest and earned her the Franklin J. Schaffner Fellow Award, one of the American Film Institute’s top awards. She is currently writing the remake of 1977 supernatural thriller Audrey Rose for Orion Pictures.

Okuno is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and Jackoway Austen.

