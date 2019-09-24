Chloe Okuno Tackling A24 Horror Thriller From Author of "Cat Person"

Logline details are being kept under wraps but sources have said that, like "Cat Person," the script shows heightened sensitivity to character development and social dynamics in a subversive way.

Okuno directed the short film Slut, which was nominated for the grand jury prize at the AFI Fest and earned her the Franklin J. Schaffner Fellow Award, one of the American Film Institute’s top awards. She is currently writing the remake of 1977 supernatural thriller Audrey Rose for Orion Pictures.

Okuno is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and Jackoway Austen.