Chloe Okuno Tackling A24 Horror Thriller From Author of "Cat Person"
Up-and-coming filmmaker Chloe Okuno has been tapped to rewrite and direct Bodies, Bodies, Bodies for A24.
The project is based on a spec script by Kristen Roupenian, the author of the viral New Yorker fiction story "Cat Person." The script was the first ever spec acquired by the company that made this summer’s sleeper hit The Farewell and Midsommar.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Logline details are being kept under wraps but sources have said that, like "Cat Person," the script shows heightened sensitivity to character development and social dynamics in a subversive way.
Okuno directed the short film Slut, which was nominated for the grand jury prize at the AFI Fest and earned her the Franklin J. Schaffner Fellow Award, one of the American Film Institute’s top awards. She is currently writing the remake of 1977 supernatural thriller Audrey Rose for Orion Pictures.
Okuno is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and Jackoway Austen.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Borys Kit , Mia Galuppo
-
by Brian Davids
-