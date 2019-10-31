Chris Daughtry on Crafting His First Marvel Cover

Though Daughtry is known as a Grammy-nominated musician who rose to prominence after competing on American Idol, comics have long been in his blood. He previously penciled covers for DC's Batman No. 50 Rob Liefeld’s Youngblood No. 1. His home studio/office has six guitars, and amp and other trappings you'd expect from a musician, plus a lot of things you might not.

"The rest is Batman cowls, statues. So much nerd stuff. I have a huge Deadpool statue as you walk in the door," says Daughtry with a laugh. "I had to slow down with the collecting after awhile."

His collection came in handy for this cover, as he posed his action figures as inspiration for his work. Daughtry notes that while he enjoys comic art, he isn't looking for a career switch.

"I don't understand how these guys, like Ron or Jim Lee, or Todd McFarlane, or any of these cats are whipping out pages a day. And are super accurate and tight and look incredible," Daughtry says. "I have so much respect for those guys. One of the reasons I didn’t end up pursuing it professionally is because I'm one of those people who can't sit in one place for too long. I realized that's the job. Maybe being on stage is better for me."

Red Goblin: Red Death No. 1 is in stores now, and tells the tale of what happens when Norman Osborn takes on the Carnage symbiote.