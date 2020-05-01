HEAT VISION

Chris Evans Assembling 'Avengers' Stars for Charity Hangout

by Aaron Couch
Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner are getting back together.
Vera Anderson/WireImage
Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner are getting back together.

The original six Avengers are assembling once again. Chris Evans joined Instagram Friday to announce that he was bringing together Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner for a virtual hangout.

Fans can enter for a chance to join the hangout by donating to the All-In Challenge, which benefits organizations helping keep people fed amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Heat Vision breakdown

"We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything. We'll spill the beans. And then maybe some games," said Evans in a video announcing the contest.

The All-In challenge has seen a number of stars raising money via special experiences, and then challenge fellow celebrities to join in. Chris Pratt, who challenged Evans to join the challenge, offered a visit to the set of Jurassic World: Dominion and a walk-on role that will the winner eaten by a dinosaur.  Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are giving walk-on role in their upcoming film, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Evans, who played Captain America from 2011-2019, and his Avengers co-stars earned billions at the box office during their run together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) standing as the No. 5 movie of all time, and Avengers: Endgame (2019) passing Avatar to be the top-grossing film of all time.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Animal Crossing' Meets 'Survivor' in This Mash-Up Game Event From Twitch Streamers
    by Trilby Beresford
  2. Marvel Sets Return to Comic Stores with New Release Schedule
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Borys Kit
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Brian Davids
  4. by Mia Galuppo
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
Chris Evans Assembling 'Avengers' Stars for Charity Hangout
by Aaron Couch
2.
Watch Tony Goldwyn, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling and More Stars in Americares' Coronavirus Benefit
by Katherine Schaffstall
3.
CAA Veteran Jeremy Plager Exits to Form Management-Production Company
by Borys Kit
4.
Emma Stone Shares Mental Health Advice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: "Write and Write and Write"
by Chris Gardner
5.
Jude Law Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit