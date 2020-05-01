Chris Evans Assembling 'Avengers' Stars for Charity Hangout
The original six Avengers are assembling once again. Chris Evans joined Instagram Friday to announce that he was bringing together Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner for a virtual hangout.
Fans can enter for a chance to join the hangout by donating to the All-In Challenge, which benefits organizations helping keep people fed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Heat Vision breakdown
"We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything. We'll spill the beans. And then maybe some games," said Evans in a video announcing the contest.
The All-In challenge has seen a number of stars raising money via special experiences, and then challenge fellow celebrities to join in. Chris Pratt, who challenged Evans to join the challenge, offered a visit to the set of Jurassic World: Dominion and a walk-on role that will the winner eaten by a dinosaur. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are giving walk-on role in their upcoming film, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.
Evans, who played Captain America from 2011-2019, and his Avengers co-stars earned billions at the box office during their run together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) standing as the No. 5 movie of all time, and Avengers: Endgame (2019) passing Avatar to be the top-grossing film of all time.
