Chris Evans Assembling 'Avengers' Stars for Charity Hangout

"We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything. We'll spill the beans. And then maybe some games," said Evans in a video announcing the contest.

The All-In challenge has seen a number of stars raising money via special experiences, and then challenge fellow celebrities to join in. Chris Pratt, who challenged Evans to join the challenge, offered a visit to the set of Jurassic World: Dominion and a walk-on role that will the winner eaten by a dinosaur. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are giving walk-on role in their upcoming film, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Evans, who played Captain America from 2011-2019, and his Avengers co-stars earned billions at the box office during their run together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) standing as the No. 5 movie of all time, and Avengers: Endgame (2019) passing Avatar to be the top-grossing film of all time.