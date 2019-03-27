Chris Evans on the Future of Captain America

Chris Evans has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, but will he be hanging up his superhero cap after the anticipated release of Avengers: Endgame?

During a game of The Hollywood Reporter's "Fishing for Answers," Evans vaguely spoke about his last memory from the set of Endgame, saying, "It was surprisingly emotional."

While Evans and Marvel have yet to confirm that the actor will not be returning to the franchise, during a New York Times profile, he seemingly confirmed his goodbye to the character, saying, "You want to get off the train before they push you off."

Evans also took to Twitter to post a sentimental message to the cast and crew on his last day of filming Endgame. "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing the role over the last 8 years has been an honor," he wrote. "To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Rumors of a possible retirement from acting after Endgame have been floating around Evans since his 2014 comments on his plans to step behind the camera. He clarified those rumors to THR during a sit-down interview, saying, "I never said the word 'retire.' It’s a really obnoxious notion for an actor to say they’re going to retire — it’s not something you retire from."

The fate of Captain America in the latest Avengers film is still unknown, and the actor kept tight-lipped on what lies ahead, saying, “It’s a good one. It’s a real good one. I saw, like, the first hour of it.”

He continued, joking: "I can’t believe they even cut together a trailer because so much of it is a visual spoiler. You’ll see. A lot of the character have —," he stops to cover his mouth, adding, "Probably shouldn’t have even said that."

Evans also shared with THR what props or costumes he kept from his Captain America films, including his shield and cowl. "I'm going to ask for the full suit," he added. "I never asked for the full suit. [Chris] Hemsworth got the full suit. I want the full suit."

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.