Chris Evans Gifting Authentic Captain America Shield to Hero Boy

by Ryan Parker
"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother," the Marvel actor told the 6-year-old.
Chris Evans   |   Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack, the Marvel actor reached out with a message and gift. 

On Sunday, the aunt of 6-year-old Bridger Walker of Cheyenne, Wyo. posted on Instagram the story of how the boy saved his sister on July 9 and was horribly injured in the process. In the post, a number of photos were shown of boy and sister together as well as pictures of the injuries to Walker's face. 

"After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home," wrote Nikki Walker. "We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks." 

The Captain America actor saw the story and responded. 

"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans said in a video message that the family shared Wednesday. "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."

Evans told the boy to be on the lookout, because he was sending an authentic Captain America shield to him, from one hero to another. 

There are no words. We are so, so thankful.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

