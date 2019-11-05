Chris Evans Recalls Spoiling 'Avengers: Endgame' for Anthony Mackie

The actor told Jimmy Fallon on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show that the script was very secretive, though he was given the scene for the moment between his and Mackie's characters.

"While we were filming in Atlanta, I had already read the scene. I had a few people over to watch a football game or something and Mackie was the first one to show up," he said. "I didn't know he didn't know what was gonna happen. And he showed up first and I said, 'Hey man, isn't that scene fantastic?' and he said, 'What scene?' And I said, 'The scene when I give you the shield.' And he said, 'You're giving me the shield?'"

Once Evans realized that Mackie had not yet read the scene, he found a copy of the script for him to read. "I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he's getting the shield and he was so happy and you immediately feel like, 'Man, maybe I robbed this moment from…maybe Kevin Feige deserved this,'" he said of Marvel's president.

"It was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving," Evans continued. "It was a nice way to kind of have, just between us, the transition of characters. It was great."

Mackie previously opened up about how he learned about the scene in May.

"We were at his house and he goes, 'You excited?' And I go, 'What are you talking about?' and he goes, 'You don't know?' He jumps up, runs out of the room and comes back in with the script," Mackie said in an interview with IMDb. "We cried. We drank. We laughed. I am very happy I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the shield, but to tell me it was happening."

Evans was also joined by his brother Scott during the appearance to play a game of "Know Your Bro."

Fallon explained that one brother would wear noise-canceling headphones while the other answered questions. The brother wearing the headphones would then answer the same question to see if their stories matched.

Chris kicked off the game by saying which career Scott would pursue if he was not an actor. The older Evans brother said that Scott would do police work because he loves detective shows and murder scenes.

When Scott was asked the same question, he revealed that he would be a homicide detective or criminologist because he's "so into murder in not a creepy way."

Scott was next asked to reveal something that Chris did growing up that his parents never found out about. The younger brother shared that Chris pushed him into a coffee table when he was about 8 years old. "I cracked my head open. I ended up getting four stitches, but I remember he pushed me against the table," he recalled. "I had already cracked my head open once and I was like, 'No blood. No blood. No blood.' And my hand, it was like a murder scene."

"Chris was like, 'Please don't tell.' And I just said that I fell and I got stitches," he continued. "Mom, he pushed me."

Chris was then asked the same question. He began to tell a story about when he made Scott cut school and they "went and did a lot of bad things," though he was later told that Scott shared the story about Chris pushing Scott into the coffee table. Chris responded, "That was between us."

For the final round, Chris was asked to share Scott's most embarrassing childhood memory. After he shared that Scott had "bowel control issues" when he was younger, Chris said that a 5-year-old Scott pooped his pants while skiing on a family trip.

Chris recalled that his father cleaned Scott up before they returned to skiing, though Scott pooped his pants again. Following Scott's second accident, their father went to go get the car and the kids waited in the lodge. "He starts crying, saying it's gonna happen and me and my sister are like, 'Just hang on,'" he said. "He didn't make it."

After Scott took off his headphones, he said that his most embarrassing childhood memory was when he was driving home with his siblings and he had to go to the bathroom. "I begged my sister to pull over because I really had to go. She was like, 'Where are you going to go?' And I was like, 'On the street,'" he said. "She wouldn't pull over and I went in my pants."