Chris Evans Shares Inside Look at That Huge 'Captain America: Winter Soldier' Elevator Brawl

The superhero actor shared a few videos of his training and rehearsal in an effort to get fans even more hyped for 'Avengers: Infinity War', which opens next week.

It's not surprising that it took a lot of time and practice to nail that huge elevator fight in 2014's Captain America: Winter Soldier, but watching it from the early stages of production is impressive.

On Thursday, Chris Evans shared a few videos of his training and rehearsal of the fight in an effort to get fans even more hyped for Avengers: Infinity War, which opens next week.

Among the initial videos is the Captain America actor going through all of his moves, by himself, slowly. Not all that crazy to watch, but still interesting. The next video, however, is a fast-paced melee with the other actors who try to attack him in the small, enclosed space.

The final video is more of him still fighting everyone, but with only one hand because his other is incapacitated in the film during that movement. Winter Soldier was directed by Infinity War filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. It earned critical acclaim and $714.2 million worldwide.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.

Watch all of Evans' videos below:

And here's how the scene turned out: