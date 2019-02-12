Chris Evans Joining Antoine Fuqua's Immortal Thriller 'Infinite'

Chris Evans is plotting his post-Avengers future.

Evans is in talks to join the Antoine Fuqua thriller Infinite, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Paramount film is an adaptation of the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, from author D. Eric Maikranz. The film adaptation is written by Ian Shorr, whose script centers on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind who wants to destroy the planet, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives, in order to defeat the villain.

Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing Infinite with Mark Vahradian. John Zaozirny at Bellevue Productions is also producing. Rafi Crohn will executive produce.

Evans has spent much of the past decade years playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. April's Avengers: Endgame is expected to be his last time to pick up the shield.

"Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful," Evans tweeted in October as Endgame wrapped.

In between his time in the MCU, Evans also made his directorial debut with 2014's Before We Go, and starred in the post-apocalyptic film Snowpiercer and the 2017 drama Gifted.

Evans is repped by CAA.