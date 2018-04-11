Chris Evans Shares Heartwarming Video of First Time Meeting His Rescue Dog

"He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out," the Captain America actor said of meeting his best pal.

Chris Evans on Wednesday morning shared a video of the time he met Dodger, his rescue dog.

The proud owner has posted videos and photos of Dodger plenty of times, but the new clip was notable because it was shared on National Pet Day and the Captain America actor was encouraging adoption.

"This is the moment we met," Evans wrote. "He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!"

And Dodger loves his dad. A video Evans shared of Dodger greeting him after he was away for a lengthy shoot last September went viral.

In another viral video, Dodger howled as his favorite toy sang "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

"This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press its paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in," Evans tweeted last November.

Evans returns as his iconic Marvel superhero in Avengers: Infinity War, due out April 27.