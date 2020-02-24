Chris Evans in Talks to Star in Greg Berlanti's 'Little Shop of Horrors' (Exclusive)

Little Shop is the story of Seymour, a meek florist who works at the aptly named Skid Row Florists, where he is under the thumb of the owner, Mr. Mushnik, but where he also is secretly in love with Audrey, who also works at the struggling shop. Seymour becomes a celebrity when discovers a venus flytrap-looking plant he dubs Audrey II, but his life becomes disastrously complicated when the plant demands to be fed human blood, and then eventually people themselves.

Egerton and Johansson are in various ages of talks for the roles of Seymour and Audrey, respectively, although talks are ongoing and unclear if deals will be made. Porter, whose deal is signed, is giving voice to the carnivorous plant.

Evans will play the role of dentist Orin Scrivello, Audrey’s abusive and sadistic boyfriend who finds great pleasure in his chosen profession. The role is flashy (the character loves to use laughing gas) and comes with the scene-stealing signature song, “Dentist!”

The project is based on the 1960 Roger Corman movie that was adapted into a popular musical in the early 1980s which itself was adapted as a 1986 movie that starred Rick Moranis. Steve Martin played the dentist in that version.

Marc Platt, Sarah Schechter and Berlanti are producing the new adaptation which will shoot this summer.

The Little Shop role would reunite Evans with Johannson, with whom the actor starred in multiple Captain America and Avengers movies. He last year hung up his shield after wrapping an almost decade-long stint as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans also had a key role in Knives Out, helping the whodunnit become a surprise hit to the tune of $305.9 million worldwide. He next stars in Defending Jacob, a limited series drama that he also produced. The showdebuts April on Apple+.

Evans, whose civics engagement website A Starting Point launches in March, is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane Offer.