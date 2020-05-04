HEAT VISION

Chris Evans Tried to Groom His Dog During Lockdown — and It Did Not Go Well

by Ryan Parker
"It went so wrong, so fast," the actor says.
Chris Evans   |   Vera Anderson/WireImage
He may be awesome at saving the world as Captain America, but his dog groom skills need some serious work. Chris Evans on Monday posted to social media that he tried to give his dog, Dodger, a trim while sheltering at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. It did not go well. 

"I assured him I knew what I was doing," The Marvel star wrote. "He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great)." 

The tweet included a picture of Dodger's coat looking worse for wear. 

On social media, Dodger is almost a bigger star than Evans; whenever the actor posts a video of his best friend, it gets millions of views. Evans recently announced he was reuniting some of his human friends — Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner — for charity.

See the Dodger's "look" below. 

