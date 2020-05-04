Chris Evans Tried to Groom His Dog During Lockdown — and It Did Not Go Well

"It went so wrong, so fast," the actor says.

He may be awesome at saving the world as Captain America, but his dog groom skills need some serious work. Chris Evans on Monday posted to social media that he tried to give his dog, Dodger, a trim while sheltering at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. It did not go well.

"I assured him I knew what I was doing," The Marvel star wrote. "He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great)."

