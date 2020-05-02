Chris Hemsworth Is "Blown Away" by Fan Response to 'Extraction'

He went on to say, "We are blown away by the response and the support. On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so so much. We love you guys."

The action thriller bowed on the streaming platform last month and immediately attracted a wide viewership, "an estimated 90 million households in the first four weeks" of its release, according to a previous post on Hemsworth's Instagram account.

He stars as mercenary Tyler Rake who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord.

Later in the video message, Hemsworth briefly addressed the rumors of a sequel to Extraction, though didn't give anything away.

"There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows," said the actor. "But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into."

View the clip below.