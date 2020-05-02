HEAT VISION

Chris Hemsworth Is "Blown Away" by Fan Response to 'Extraction'

by Trilby Beresford
The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to thank viewers for making the action thriller "the number one film on the planet right now."
Chris Hemsworth in 'Extraction'   |   Netflix
The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to thank viewers for making the action thriller "the number one film on the planet right now."

Chris Hemsworth posted a video message to his Instagram on Saturday to thank fans for their overwhelming response to Extraction, the Netflix film he stars in from director Sam Hargrave and producers the Russo brothers.

The actor addressed his followers from a gym location among weights and equipment, seemingly before or after a workout. "Hey, what’s up guys, I hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction, you’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now, and it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind blowing."

He went on to say, "We are blown away by the response and the support. On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so so much. We love you guys."

The action thriller bowed on the streaming platform last month and immediately attracted a wide viewership, "an estimated 90 million households in the first four weeks" of its release, according to a previous post on Hemsworth's Instagram account.

He stars as mercenary Tyler Rake who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord.

Later in the video message, Hemsworth briefly addressed the rumors of a sequel to Extraction, though didn't give anything away.

"There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows," said the actor. "But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into."

