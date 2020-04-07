Chris Hemsworth Debuts Action-Packed Trailer for Netflix's 'Extraction'

The actor re-teams with 'Avengers: End Game' directors Joe and Anthony Russo on the film.

Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday morning debuted the action-packed trailer for his upcoming Netflix movie, Extraction. "So happy to finally be able to share the trailer for Extraction with you all! This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Hemsworth, best known as Marvel's Thor, is re-teaming with Avengers: End Game directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are producers on the Sam Hargrave directed film.

