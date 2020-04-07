Chris Hemsworth Debuts Action-Packed Trailer for Netflix's 'Extraction'
Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday morning debuted the action-packed trailer for his upcoming Netflix movie, Extraction. "So happy to finally be able to share the trailer for Extraction with you all! This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home," the actor wrote on Twitter.
Hemsworth, best known as Marvel's Thor, is re-teaming with Avengers: End Game directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are producers on the Sam Hargrave directed film.
A bit more than three-minutes long, the trailer gives a glimpse of Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), black market mercenary, who is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.
Extraction premieres on Netflix on April 24.
Watch the trailer below.
