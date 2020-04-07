HEAT VISION

Chris Hemsworth Debuts Action-Packed Trailer for Netflix's 'Extraction'

by Ryan Parker
The actor re-teams with 'Avengers: End Game' directors Joe and Anthony Russo on the film.
'Extraction'   |   Netflix
The actor re-teams with 'Avengers: End Game' directors Joe and Anthony Russo on the film.

Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday morning debuted the action-packed trailer for his upcoming Netflix movie, Extraction. "So happy to finally be able to share the trailer for Extraction with you all! This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home," the actor wrote on Twitter. 

Hemsworth, best known as Marvel's Thor, is re-teaming with Avengers: End Game directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are producers on the Sam Hargrave directed film. 

Heat Vision breakdown

A bit more than three-minutes long, the trailer gives a glimpse of Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), black market mercenary, who is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. 

Extraction premieres on Netflix on April 24. 

Watch the trailer below. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Universal Picks Up YA Vampire Novel 'Crave'
    by Borys Kit
  2. How 'Little Josephine' Explores the Toll of Alzheimer's
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Brittany Vincent
  3. by Richard Newby
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
Chris Hemsworth Debuts Action-Packed Trailer for Netflix's 'Extraction'
by Ryan Parker
2.
AT&T Unveils $5.5B Loan Amid Virus Crisis, Touts "Strength" of Subscription Businesses
by Georg Szalai
3.
German Film Awards to Go Ahead Without Audience Amid Coronavirus
by Scott Roxborough
4.
Japan Declares State of Emergency, Ramping up Coronavirus Battle
by Associated Press
5.
Singapore Film Festival Shakes Up Leadership Team
by Patrick Brzeski