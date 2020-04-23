Chris Hemsworth Says His Wife Doesn't Want Thor Hammers in the House

Hemsworth mentioned there was no worry about a lack of toilet paper because his wife months ago accidentally ordered 15 boxes when she thought she was ordering one box with 15 rolls.

More funny than that, Hemsworth told Kimmel his wife is not a fan of his Thor hammer props being in the house and she quietly stores them.

"This has a habit of sort of dancing around to different locations," he said, showing off his hammer from the first Thor film. "I put it on the mantelpiece, my wife puts it back into the cupboard. I'll put it on display in the kitchen — it goes back into the cupboard."

Kimmel joked he could stand the hammer up and use it as a toilet paper roll holder, to which Hemsworth agreed his wife would likely allow that.

Extraction premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Watch the entire interview below.