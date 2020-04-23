Chris Hemsworth Says His Wife Doesn't Want Thor Hammers in the House
He may play the god of thunder and lightning — but his wife rules the kingdom. Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! (home edition) to talk about his time in quarantine and his upcoming Netflix film, Extraction.
The Thor actor is currently in his home country of Australia, where he gave a bit more insight into how he is getting along amid the coronavirus pandemic, including homeschooling his children.
Hemsworth mentioned there was no worry about a lack of toilet paper because his wife months ago accidentally ordered 15 boxes when she thought she was ordering one box with 15 rolls.
More funny than that, Hemsworth told Kimmel his wife is not a fan of his Thor hammer props being in the house and she quietly stores them.
"This has a habit of sort of dancing around to different locations," he said, showing off his hammer from the first Thor film. "I put it on the mantelpiece, my wife puts it back into the cupboard. I'll put it on display in the kitchen — it goes back into the cupboard."
Kimmel joked he could stand the hammer up and use it as a toilet paper roll holder, to which Hemsworth agreed his wife would likely allow that.
Extraction premieres on Netflix on Friday.
Watch the entire interview below.
