Chris Pine in Talks for Paramount's 'The Saint' Reboot

Chris Pine is lining up another action role. The actor is in talks to star in Paramount's reboot of the spy thriller The Saint, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Rocketman filmmaker Dexter Fletcher is directing The Saint, based on the 1920 novel series written by Leslie Charteris. Seth Grahame-Smith penned the most recent draft of the script.

