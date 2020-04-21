HEAT VISION

Chris Pine in Talks for Paramount's 'The Saint' Reboot

by Aaron Couch
Dexter Fletcher is helming the film, based on the 1920 novel.
Chris Pine   |   Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Chris Pine is lining up another action role. The actor is in talks to star in Paramount's reboot of the spy thriller The Saint, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. 

Rocketman filmmaker Dexter Fletcher is directing The Saint, based on the 1920 novel series written by Leslie Charteris. Seth Grahame-Smith penned the most recent draft of the script. 

A 1997 film adaptation starred Val Kilmer as a master of disguise, and the updated version is described as a globe-trotting film the studio hopes will start a franchise. Producers on The Saint include Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Robert Evans and Brad Krevoy.

Pine starred in three Star Trek films for Paramount, and will next be seen in Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984, which is due out in August.

Pine is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, Gendler & Kelly

 

