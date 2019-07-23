HEAT VISION

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard Help Open Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood

by Ryan Parker
During his speech, director Colin Trevorrow said he wished the late 'Jurassic Park' creator, Michael Crichton, could have been in attendance.
(L-R) Mark Woodbury, Karen Irwin, Ron Meyer, Tom Williams, Frank Marshall, Colin Trevorrow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt   |   Amanda Edwards/Getty
During his speech, director Colin Trevorrow said he wished the late 'Jurassic Park' creator, Michael Crichton, could have been in attendance.

Chris Pratt was on hand Monday night at Universal Studios Hollywood for the grand opening of Jurassic World: The Ride — and it's a good thing because he was put to work.

As an enormous crowd of onlookers (media and guests) stood before the giant, iconic gates into the park/ride, the actor who plays Owen Grady in the franchise, had to tame Blue, his character's Velociraptor.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The dinosaur interrupted the ceremony moments before the ride was set to open for previews.

Also in attendance for the opening was Bryce Dallas Howard who plays Claire Dearing in new franchise films: Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The two actors did not give speeches, but Universal's Karen Irwin and Ron Meyer welcomed director Colin Trevorrow, who said he wished the late Jurassic Park creator, Michael Crichton, could have been in attendance.

He also mentioned that Steve Spielberg could not be there because he is shooting West Side Story in New York.

The original Jurassic Park ride at Universal — which operated from June 1996 to September 2018 — underwent major reconstruction to become the Jurassic World attraction.

Guests were highly encouraged to take ponchos because they would get soaked, pretty much immediately when a giant aquarium that holds a Mosasaurus becomes cracked and springs a leak.

Both Pratt and Howard reprise their characters for portions of the ride.

The ride, much like its predecessor, begins peacefully enough, featuring the cute and playful dinos from the assorted films.

But, of course, it quickly turns to chaos when the predators make their escape and begin to hunt the guests.

The previous version of the ride had some good scares, but the new version has some truly terrifying moments.

Jurassic World: The Ride is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Scarlett Johansson Was Unsure Marvel Would Make 'Black Widow' Her Way
    July 23, 2019 6:30am PT
    by Graeme McMillan , Patrick Shanley
  2. How 'The Bourne Supremacy' Spawned Action Imitators
    July 23, 2019 6:00am PT
    by Phil Pirrello
View All
  1. July 22, 2019 6:37pm PT
  2. July 22, 2019 5:26pm PT
  3. July 22, 2019 1:38pm PT
  4. July 22, 2019 11:26am PT
  5. July 22, 2019 11:00am PT
LATEST NEWS
1.
Netflix Tells Court It Shouldn't Have to Disclose Which Actors Have Long-Term Deals
2.
Stylist Jason Bolden to Star in 'Styling Hollywood' Reality Show on Netflix
3.
Why 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Stumbled Next to 'Pokemon Go'
4.
Feinberg Forecast: First Read of the Post-Nominations Emmy Landscape
5.
'BH90210': All the Details (So Far) on the Fox Soap's Revival