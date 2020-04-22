Chris Pratt Defends 'Back to the Future' Plot Hole Amid "Perfect Movie" Trend

One such instance was Marvel filmmaker James Gunn, who argued via Twitter "a perfect film can be different from a favorite film, or a great film. A perfect film is something that sings from start to finish with no obvious mistakes, whether they be aesthetic or structural. There are no logical lapses."

He listed a number of pics, including Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (1966) as among his favorites, but not to the level of perfect films.

Gunn also pointed to 1985's Back to the Future, writing, "Back to the Future SEEMINGLY could be imperfect (why don't Mom and Dad remember Marty?), but I would still argue it's a perfect film because there are reasons why this could conceivably be the case (time protects itself from unraveling, etc). Or maybe I'm in denial. Who knows."

Enter Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who explained the situation as best he saw it.

"Maybe they do remember him tho, not as Marty, as Calvin. When Marty returns to present day 1985, it could have been years since his parents would have perhaps originally noted the uncanny resemblance between their son and that kid from high school 20 years previous," Pratt said via Twitter.

The question of why Marty's parents do not remember him has been debated among fans for decades, and even spoofed on Family Guy with a cutaway gag in which George accuses Lorraine of cheating on him with Calvin.