Chris Pratt in Talks for Sci-Fi Film 'Ghost Draft' From 'Lego Batman' Director

Skydance is behind the film, which will be directed by Chris McKay.

Lego Movie star Chris Pratt is teaming up with a filmmaker from the Lego universe.

Pratt is in talks to star in a sci-fi feature from Lego Batman director Chris McKay. Skydance is behind the live-action movie, Ghost Draft, from writer Zach Dean. Plot details for the project are not yet known.

Adam Kolbrenner and David S. Goyer will produce, with Dana Goldberg, Matt Grimm and Don Granger overseeing for Skydance.

Ghost Draft is aiming for a summer start date, making it the likely next project for Pratt, whose schedule freed up after Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was postponed when director James Gunn exited the franchise. He is set for a third Jurassic World movie and is attached to Taylor Sheridan's Wind River follow-up.

Pratt, who is currently in theaters voice-starring in the sequel to The Lego Movie, is repped by UTA, Rise and Sloane Offer. McKay is repped by UTA, Rise and Morris Yorn. McKay also recently became attached to the Netflix comic book adaptation Reborn, which has Sandra Bullock as a producer.