Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' Adds 'Non-Stop,' 'Wrath of the Titans' Writers (Exclusive)

Michelle MacLaren is directing the action feature that will shoot this summer.

In Universal’s upcoming Cowboy Ninja Viking, Chris Pratt will play a man who contains three distinct personas, making him an unstoppable assassin.

Now, in order to whip the project into shape for a summer shoot, the studio is hiring two distinct writers, fusing them into a team, in order to make an unstoppable script.

Dan Mazeau, who wrote Wrath of the Titans, and Ryan Engle, who worked on Liam Neeson action movies The Commuter and Non-Stop as well as Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage, have been hired to work together on Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Cowboy Ninja Viking, which will be directed by Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad director Michelle MacLaren, tells of a counter-intelligence unit that uses multiple personality disorder patients to create agents known as Triplets, referring to the three personalities the killers have. When the agents become rogue hired guns, the deadliest Triplet of them all, one who can manifest the toughest skills of three different personas, that of a cowboy, a ninja, and a Viking, is called in to take down his own brethren.

The studio and producers had been meeting various scribes for the project and with Mazeau and Engel felt each writer had his own strengths and ideas that it liked. It then took the rare, but not unheard of, step of asking them to work together, and the writers agreed.

Craig Mazin (The Hangover II) wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay, which is based on the Image Comics title by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo. The original draft was penned by Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Producing are Entertainment 360, the production arm of Management 360, Molly Game’s Mark Gordon via Entertainment One, Michael De Luca, and Pratt.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is slated for release June 28, 2019.

Vice president of production Sara Scott is overseeing on behalf of the studio.

Mazeau is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Katz Goldman. Engle is repped by CAA and Mosaic.