Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Tomorrow War' Lands Christmas 2020 Release

The Tomorrow War is directed by Lego Batman's Chris McKay. Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons also star in the film, which features time travel and an alien invasion. The script, with drafts by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, is set in a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide, scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.

Character details are being kept under wraps.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are producing. Rob Cowan is executive producing. Samantha Nisenboim will co-produce.