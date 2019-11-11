Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Tomorrow War' Lands Christmas 2020 Release
Chris Pratt's sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War will invade movie theaters on Dec. 25, 2020, Skydance Media and Paramount announced Monday.
The live-action movie was previously known as Ghost Draft. The actor revealed the new name of the film on his Instagram account, and said he'll be executive-producing for the first time.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The Tomorrow War is directed by Lego Batman's Chris McKay. Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons also star in the film, which features time travel and an alien invasion. The script, with drafts by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, is set in a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide, scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.
Character details are being kept under wraps.
David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are producing. Rob Cowan is executive producing. Samantha Nisenboim will co-produce.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
