HEAT VISION

Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Tomorrow War' Lands Christmas 2020 Release

by Pamela McClintock
The Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures project was originally titled 'Ghost Draft.'
Chris Pratt   |   Rich Fury/Getty Images
The Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures project was originally titled 'Ghost Draft.'

Chris Pratt's sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War will invade movie theaters on Dec. 25, 2020, Skydance Media and Paramount announced Monday.

The live-action movie was previously known as Ghost Draft. The actor revealed the new name of the film on his Instagram account, and said he'll be executive-producing for the first time. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The Tomorrow War is directed by Lego Batman's Chris McKay. Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons also star in the film, which features time travel and an alien invasion. The script, with drafts by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, is set in a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide, scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.

Character details are being kept under wraps.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are producing. Rob Cowan is executive producing. Samantha Nisenboim will co-produce.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'The Mandalorian': What to Know Before the 'Star Wars' Show
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Marvel's Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on Scorsese Attack: "It's Unfortunate" (Exclusive)
    by Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Sharareh Drury
  2. by Richard Newby
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Borys Kit, Lesley Goldberg
LATEST NEWS
1.
Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Tomorrow War' Lands Christmas 2020 Release
by Pamela McClintock
2.
Britney Spears Pop-Up Experience Shares Name With L.A. Sex Club
by Chris Gardner
3.
Danai Gurira to Be Honored at 2nd Annual CARE Impact Awards
by Umber Bhatti
4.
TV Hockey Pundit Don Cherry Fired After "Offensive" Immigrant Comments
by Etan Vlessing
5.
Feinberg Forecast: The Oscars Landscape Ahead of AFI Fest's Kickoff
by Scott Feinberg