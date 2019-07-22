Chris Rock's 'Saw' Movie Moved Up to May 2020

Described as a reimagining and a spinning-off of the franchise, Rock will play a police detective investigating a series of grizzly crimes and Samuel L. Jackson portrays Rock’s father. Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols also lead the cast.

Darren Lynn Bousman is directing the feature from a script by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. The film is executive produced by Chris Rock, long-time Saw executive producer Daniel Heffner and the original creators of Saw, James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

The only other movie slated for the May 15, 2020 date is Warner Bros' new Scooby Doo animated feature, voice starring Will Forte and Gina Rodriguez.