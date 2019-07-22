HEAT VISION

Chris Rock's 'Saw' Movie Moved Up to May 2020

by Mia Galuppo
The horror film is currently shooting in Toronto.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
The horror film is currently shooting in Toronto.

Lionsgate is ready for more Saw, with the studio moving up the release date for the Chris Rock-fronted reboot by nearly half a year to May 15, 2020.

The film, currently shooting in Toronto, was originally slated for a release closer to Halloween, on Oct. 23, 2020.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Described as a reimagining and a spinning-off of the franchise, Rock will play a police detective investigating a series of grizzly crimes and Samuel L. Jackson portrays Rock’s father. Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols also lead the cast.

Darren Lynn Bousman is directing the feature from a script by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. The film is executive produced by Chris Rock, long-time Saw executive producer Daniel Heffner and the original creators of Saw, James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

The only other movie slated for the May 15, 2020 date is Warner Bros' new Scooby Doo animated feature, voice starring Will Forte and Gina Rodriguez.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Comic-Con: San Diego Mayor Denies Orlando Bloom's Claim He Left Exhibit Over Immigration Theme
    July 21, 2019 9:16pm PT
    by Kimberly Nordyke , Jean Bentley
  2. Comic-Con Winners and Losers From Film, TV and Comics Panels
    July 21, 2019 5:08pm PT
    by Lesley Goldberg, Borys Kit , Aaron Couch, Mia Galuppo , Patrick Shanley
View All
  1. July 21, 2019 5:01pm PT
  2. July 21, 2019 1:10pm PT
  3. July 21, 2019 8:47am PT
  4. July 20, 2019 7:52pm PT
  5. July 20, 2019 6:47pm PT
LATEST NEWS
1.
Netflix Hit With Shareholder Lawsuit After Missing Growth Projections
2.
'The Hills: New Beginnings' Renewed for Season 2 at MTV
3.
Chris Rock's 'Saw' Movie Moved Up to May 2020
4.
'Unbelievable' Team on How Netflix Rape Series Shows "There's No Right Way to Respond to a Trauma"
5.
Summer's Go-to Hostess Gifts