Christian Bale in Talks for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The actor returns to the comic book genre after starring in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

This casting news is hitting like a thunderbolt. Christian Bale is in talks to join Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Character details are being kept in Odin's Vault.

Chris Hemsworth is reprising his role as the God of Thunder, with Natalie Portman back in the mix, with her character Jane Foster taking on the mantle of Thor for this installment. Taika Waititi returns to the director's chair after 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, with Tessa Thompson also expected to return as Valkyrie. Collider first reported the news of Bale's casting.

Heat Vision breakdown

Bale played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, considered a high water mark in comic book filmmaking. The actor has avoided franchises since the series concluded with 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, though he for a time flirted with a role in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Bale is a four-time Oscar nominee and is currently in the awards season conversation with Fox's Ford v Ferrari. The actor, who is repped by WME, won a best supporting actor Oscar for 2010's The Fighter. Thor: Love and Thunder opens Nov. 5, 2021.