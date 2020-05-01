Christopher Lloyd Says Most Disturbing Moment in 'Roger Rabbit' Is His Favorite

"I know that is mean and cruel and a lot of people said it gave them nightmares," Lloyd said. "Well, some of the first Disney films I ever saw, like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, etc., there was always something horrible done then, and I would have nightmares. So, it's kind of payback."

In a separate question about his favorite Doom character prop, Lloyd said he enjoyed the character's cane, but again, the Dip was his favorite thanks to the shoe moment. The actor also revealed the only prop he ever kept from one of his films was a shirt with trains on it that Emmett "Doc" Brown wore in Back to the Future: Part III.

Lloyd also noted it was his idea for Judge Doom to never blink through the film. Since the character was a toon posing as a human, there was no need for him to blink, Lloyd said he surmised.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Lloyd and the late Bob Hoskins is streaming on Disney+.

Watch Lloyd's favorite scene below.