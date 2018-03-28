Christopher Nolan to Present '2001: A Space Odyssey' in Cannes for Film's 50th Anniversary

The festival will be getting the world premiere of the unrestored 70mm print of the 1968 masterpiece.

Christopher Nolan will be heading to Cannes for the first time this year, but not with a film of his own.

The director will be on the Croisette to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, introducing the world premiere of an unrestored 70mm print edition of the film.

The screening will take place on Saturday May 12, and is set to be attended by Kubrick's family, including his daughter Katharina Kubrick and long-time producing partner Jan Harlan.

"One of my earliest memories of cinema is seeing Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, in 70mm, at the Leicester Square Theatre in London with my father," said Nolan. "The opportunity to be involved in recreating that experience for a new generation, and of introducing our new unrestored 70mm print of Kubrick’s masterpiece in all its analogue glory at the Festival de Cannes is an honour and a privilege."

For the first time since the original release, the 70mm print was struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative, without any digital tricks, remastered effects or revisionist edits.

"Stanley Kubrick in the official selection! It is a great honour for the Festival de Cannes to host the 50th anniversary celebration of one of the most extraordinary films in the history of cinema. And to welcome to the Festival for the first time Christopher Nolan, whose presence creates a precious bond between past and present, without which cinema would have no history," said Cannes festival director Thierry Frémaux. "We are looking forward to this unique 70mm projection which will prove, if proof were necessary, that cinema was indeed invented for the big screen."

Nolan will also participate in a Cannes Masterclass on Sunday May 13, during which he will discuss his award-winning filmography and also share his passion for the work of Stanley Kubrick. 2001: A Space Odyssey will return to select U.S. theatres in 70mm beginning May 18, 2018.

“I’m delighted that Cannes has chosen to honour 2001: A Space Odyssey," said Christiane Kubrick. "If Stanley were alive today, we know he would be in admiration of the films of Christopher Nolan. And so, on behalf of Stanley’s family, I would personally like to thank Christopher for agreeing to introduce this very special screening."