Christopher Nolan Taps 'Hereditary' Editor Jennifer Lame for His New Movie (Exclusive)

For the first time in a decade and a half, Christopher Nolan will have a new picture editor.

Jennifer Lame, who last worked on horror indie hit Hereditary, has been tapped to serve as editor on Nolan’s newest project, an untitled action adventure that is to star John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson.

Nolan’s main man has been Lee Smith, the Australian editor who first collaborated with Nolan on 2005’s Batman Begins. That began a relationship that last through The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and most recently, Dunkirk. Smith won an Oscar for the 2018 movie, as well as the American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Award, and gathered a nomination for Dark Knight.

Smith, however, is unavailable because he just stepped onto 1917, the World War I epic being made by Sam Mendes, with whom he previously worked with on the 2015 James Bond movie, Spectre.

Entering the Nolan arena is a major movie for the WME-repped Lame, who has spent most of her career in the world of small-budgeted dramas and has been the go-to person for Noah Baumbach. She has worked with the filmmaker since 2012’s Frances Ha as well as on While We’re Young, Mistress America, The Meyerowitz Stories and his latest project, an untitled feature recently wrapped that stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Other credits include Paper Towns and Manchester By the Sea, that latter earning her BAFTA, ACE, and Spirit Awards for her editing work.

Little is known about the new Nolan project but sources have described it as a globe-trotting adventure that has shades of the mind-bending nature of Inception but does involve the time continuum.