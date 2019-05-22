Christopher Nolan's New Film Reveals Cast and Title

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine have joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, Warner Bros. said Wednesday.

Dimple Kapadia and Clémence Poésy, the French actress who may be best known to American audiences for playing Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter movies, have also joined the production, whose title has been revealed as Tenet.

John David Washington leads the international cast that also includes Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Tenet is described as an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage and is being filmed in seven countries, using a mix of Imax and 70mm film.

Nolan and Emma Thomas are producing, while Thomas Hayslip is serving as executive producer.

The below-the-line team includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. The score is being composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Tenet has a release date of July 17, 2020.