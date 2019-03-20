Elizabeth Debicki Joining Christopher Nolan's Next Movie

Robert Pattinson has also been added to the cast of the film that will open July 17, 2020.

Christopher Nolan continues to line up his next cast.

Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson are joining Nolan's mysterious next film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Little is known about Nolan's upcoming project, other than it is being described as an event film by Warner Bros. BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington is set to lead the cast. Nolan penned the script and is producing with wife and producing partner Emma Thomas.

Debicki was among the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and her character Ayesha is presumed to be in play for the third installment. She earned praise for her work in Steve McQueen's Widows last year, and also starred in the Netflix film The Cloverfield Paradox.

Pattinson came to prominence with a role in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and went on to worldwide fame by playing Edward Cullen in four Twilight films from 2008-2012. In recent years, he has generally avoided tentpole fair and has Claire Denis' sci-fi drama High Life due out next month.

Nolan is coming off of the 2017 World War II drama Dunkirk, which earned him his first best director Oscar nomination. Nolan's next film will open it in IMAX on July 17, 2020.

Debicki is repped by CAA, and Pattinson is repped by WME.