Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Delays Release Two Weeks to End of July

Even while Tenet is moving, Nolan and Warner Bros. aren't giving up the mid-July date entirely: in Tenet's place, Inception will be made available to cinemas (that film is celebrating its 10th anniversary).

Disney's Mulan remains set to open on July 24, followed by The Spongbob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Aug. 7 and Wonder Woman 1984 on Aug. 14.

"We are excited that our partners at Warner Bros. will offer a new generation of film fans the opportunity to enjoy Inception the way it was originally intended to be seen — on the big screen. Over these last months we have been keeping Warner Bros. closely informed of our work towards reopening our theatres in accordance with governmental health and safety requirements, and we are looking forward to audiences enjoying Tenet in our theaters all around the world on July 31st," the National Association of Theater Owners said in a statement when announcing the new date.

The vast majority of cinemas across the country have been closed since the latter part of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Little is known about Tenet, other than it had to do with international espionage and deals with a time continuum. John David Washington leads an ensemble cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine.

Tenet joins a long list of studio tentpoles which have been delayed because of the pandemic. Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to open in early June but was pushed to August, while Mulan had been set to hit theaters in late March.

More to come.