Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Secures Early September China Release Date

Theaters in China, which were shuttered in late January, have been reopening in earnest, albeit at reduced capacity.

The $200 million espionage epic will begin launching overseas on Aug. 26, followed by select U.S. cities on Sept. 3, the beginning of Labor Day weekend. Tenet decided to take a staggered approach, versus waiting for all major markets in the U.S. to open. A surge in cases across the U.S. means that Los Angeles cinemas can't open, while theaters in New York also remain dark.

Landing a China date is a boost Tenet. Nolan's films have done big business in the Middle Kingdom, which has become the world's second biggest moviegoing market after North America.

His last film, the World War II pic Dunkirk, grossed roughly $50 million in the Middle Kingdom, preceded by $122 million for Interstellar and $68 million for Inception, which will be re-released in China on Aug. 28 in advance of Tenet.

Sony's Little Women also learned Thursday it has secured a China release date of Aug. 25.

Disney's Mulan is also awaiting a China release date. The adventure epic still intends on playing in theaters there, even though it is going straight to Disney+ for a premium price in the U.S. and other major markets where the streaming service is available beginning Sept. 4. (Disney+ isn't available in the Middle Kingdom.)