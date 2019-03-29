Cillian Murphy in Talks to Join Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place' Sequel (Exclusive)

John Krasinski is back in the director's chair and is also writing the script.

Peaky Blinders star and frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy is in talks to join Emily Blunt in Paramount's sequel to A Quiet Place.

Blunt and kid stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are reprising their roles of the family fighting to survive a world crawling with noise-targeting creatures with John Krasinski back in the director’s chair. Krasinski is also writing the script.

Details on the plot are being in a very quiet place but sources say that Murphy will play a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit.

A summer shoot is being prepped. Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay are producing.

The initial move was a surprise runaway hit, grossing $340 million worldwide on a budget of around $17 million. Paramount has dated the sequel for a May 15, 2020 release.

Murphy currently stars as crime boss Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, a historical crime drama from BBC. He may be best known for playing Batman villain Jonathan Crane, aka The Scarecrow, in Nolan’s Batman trilogy. He also appeared in a key role in the filmmaker’s 2017 war drama, Dunkirk.

