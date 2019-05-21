Cirque du Soleil Developing Films With Producer Dan Lin

Inspired by the Canadian entertainment giant's creative catalog, the diverse slate of projects will be aimed at a global audience.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Dan Lin's production company Rideback are teaming to develop feature film content, the two parties revealed Tuesday.

Inspired by Cirque du Soleil's creative catalog, the companies said the diverse slate of projects are intended for the big screen and aimed at global audiences. No specific details on any project were provided.

"For us, the movie business is a logical progression for ongoing portfolio expansion, and Rideback is the perfect partner to embark on this journey,” Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said in a statement. "Rideback is known for its ability to penetrate the movie industry with quality content. I look forward to the endless creative opportunities that will emerge by providing access to the immense Cirque du Soleil library of characters and storylines."

The move into production for Cirque du Soleil follows the Canadian entertainment giant's recent aggressive moves including the acquisition of the Blue Man Group in 2017, VStar Entertainment Group in 2018 and The Works Entertainment Group in 2019.

Rideback CEO Lin, who is a producer on Disney's forthcoming live-action Aladdin remake, added, "Cirque du Soleil has enchanted millions of people around the globe through soul-stirring artistry and journeys of the imagination that are Cirque du Soleil hallmarks. Their expansion into movies creates a one-of-a-kind, frontier opportunity to develop entirely new narrative features driven by the awe-inspiring worlds they have created."