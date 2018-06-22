'Clueless' Continues With 'One Last Summer' Graphic Novel

It’s been 23 years since the world met high school student Cher Horowitz in Amy Heckerling’s beloved comedy Clueless, but she’s only now leaving school and preparing for college. All that stands in her way is One Last Summer, and a new graphic novel from Boom! Studios revealing what happens when Cher leaves childish things — but never childhood friends — behind. Well, almost.

Clueless: One Last Summer lives up to its title by following Cher, Dionne and Tai on their final summer vacation together before college, determined to have fun together no matter what gets in their way. (Spoilers: Things get in their way.) The graphic novel reunites the creative team from last year’s Clueless: Senior Year: Amber Benson, Sarah Kuhn and artist Siobhan Keenan.

“The best stories of friendship never truly end and the success of Clueless: Senior Year made it clear our readers felt the same way," senior editor Shannon Watters said in a statement from the publisher. "Like Cher, Dionne, and Tai, we’ve got a dream team behind the page with Amber, Sarah, and Siobhan bringing all the charm, laughs, and genuine heart that made you fall in love with the Clueless film.”

Featuring a cover from Natacha Bustos, Clueless: One Last Summer will be released digitally and in stores Nov. 2018, but just in time for summer, Heat Vision has an exclusive preview below, teasing just what lies ahead in Cher’s final pre-college days.