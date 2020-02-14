Netflix Nabs Comedy 'Cocaine Hippos' With Jermaine Fowler to Star (Exclusive)

The story, which comes from writer Jordan VanDina who is also writing the script, was inspired by the hippopotamuses that were brought into Colombia from Africa in the 1980s to populate the palatial estate of drug lord Pablo Escobar. When Escobar was killed in 1993, his menagerie of animals were taken to zoos or sold, save for the hippos, who were left to their own devices and populated, becoming an invasive species.

Hippos will follow a group of friends who stumble across a clue leading to Escobar’s lost treasure. They then embark on a wild trip that pits them against con men, local drug lords and the deadly hippos that he smuggled into Colombia back in the '80s. The tone is being described as The Hangover meets Tropic Thunder.

Adam Goodman, the former president of Paramount's motion picture group, will produce through his Dichotomy banner, along with Matt Skiena.

Fowler, repped by WME and 3 Arts, is best known for starring in the CBS series Superior Donuts. His upcoming credits include the Coming to America sequel and the Warner Bros. title Jesus Was My Homeboy about the assassinated Black Panther activist Fred Hampton.

VanDina, repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ginsburg Daniels, also penned The Binge, which is set up at Hulu, and American High, with Vince Vaughn and Skyler Gisondo set to star.