Colin Trevorrow to Direct 'Jurassic World 3'

Colin Trevorrow is returning to direct Jurassic World 3, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

He is currently working with Pacific Rim: Uprising scribe Emily Carmichael on the script for the feature, which was announced last month by Universal and given a June 11, 2021 release.

Trevorrow and Carmichael will exec produce, along with franchise patriarch Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are returning as producers.

Trevorrow was first tapped by Spielberg to direct the first installment in the rebooted franchise that hit theaters in 2015, going on to gross $1.6 billion at the global box office.

The Jurassic World sequel, Fallen Kingdom, hits theaters on June 22. Trevorrow, along with Spielberg, is exec producing the feature from director J.A. Bayona.

This is the first blockbuster Trevorrow has booked following his exit from Star Wars: Episode IX last year. (Directing duties have since been handed over to Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams). He is repped by Verve, 3 Arts and Ginsburg Libby.