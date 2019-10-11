'Krypton' Director Colm McCarthy Tackling Horror Thriller 'Bagman' (Exclusive)

Written by John Hulme, the story centers on a father desperately struggling against his deepest inner fear when his childhood monster once again returns to haunt him. This time, however, the fight isn't for himself, it's for his family.

Temple Hill last produced the Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, which starred Ryan Gosling. On the television side, the company exec produces Mr. Robot and Looking for Alaska, an adaptation of the John Green novel that launches on Hulu later in October.

McCarthy is a British director who works heavily in the U.K. television scene. He helmed the entire second season of Peaky Blinders, the crime series toplined by Cillian Murphy, as well as episodes of Sherlock and Doctor Who. He directed the final episode of Black Mirror season four, "Black Museum," as well as the pilot for Syfy’s DC-based show, Krypton. He recently completed the pilot for Sky One’s sci-fi series Curfew.

McCarthy is repped by UTA and Independent Talent. Hulme is repped by Verve.