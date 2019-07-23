Musical Comedy Duo Ninja Sex Party Is Launching a Coloring Book
Fantoons, the Los Angeles-based publisher and animation house behind a coloring book based on the career of Frank Zappa and a graphic novel based on the story of Rush’s “A Farewell to Kings” album, is continuing to expand its footprint inside the music industry. It has unveiled another unexpected new partnership — this time, with New York-based duo Ninja Sex Party.
Since coming together in 2009, the partnership of Danny Sexbang and Ninja Brian — in reality, Dan Avidan and Brian Wecht — has released six albums, including NSFW, Strawberries and Cream and Cool Patrol, the latter of which was Billboard’s top-selling comedy album of 2018, with the band also named as the top-selling comedy artist of the year. The two also regularly produce videos for their YouTube channel, which has over 1.2 million subscribers.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
“The combination of amazing music and hilarious comedy is rare and Ninja Sex Party is right there with Flight of the Conchords and Tenacious D,” David Calcano, creative director of Fantoons said in a statement. “I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to work with them and give the world what it is demanding: more Ninja Sex Party awesomeness!”
The awesomeness begins with November’s The Ninja Sex Party Coloring Book, which will feature 72 pages of all-new illustrations created to reflect the history — real and imagined — of the band’s career and music to date.
In their own statement, the band added, “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Fantoons, and this coloring book is a really fun way to kick off the new partnership. The artists at Fantoons did an amazing job capturing the spirit and history of NSP, and we’re sure that both recent and long-time fans will have a great time with this book.”
Future Ninja Sex Party projects from Fantoons will be announced in the coming months, according to the publisher. The Ninja Sex Party Coloring Book will be available Nov. 5, and is available for preorder now.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
Daily Newsletters are on their way!
Love THR?
Sign up for some of our other newsletters.VIEW
-
July 23, 2019 6:30am PTby Graeme McMillan , Patrick Shanley
-
July 23, 2019 6:00am PTby Phil Pirrello
-
July 22, 2019 6:37pm PT
-
July 22, 2019 5:26pm PT
-
July 22, 2019 1:38pm PT
-
July 22, 2019 11:26am PT
-
July 22, 2019 11:00am PT