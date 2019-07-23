Musical Comedy Duo Ninja Sex Party Is Launching a Coloring Book

“The combination of amazing music and hilarious comedy is rare and Ninja Sex Party is right there with Flight of the Conchords and Tenacious D,” David Calcano, creative director of Fantoons said in a statement. “I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to work with them and give the world what it is demanding: more Ninja Sex Party awesomeness!”

The awesomeness begins with November’s The Ninja Sex Party Coloring Book, which will feature 72 pages of all-new illustrations created to reflect the history — real and imagined — of the band’s career and music to date.

In their own statement, the band added, “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Fantoons, and this coloring book is a really fun way to kick off the new partnership. The artists at Fantoons did an amazing job capturing the spirit and history of NSP, and we’re sure that both recent and long-time fans will have a great time with this book.”

Future Ninja Sex Party projects from Fantoons will be announced in the coming months, according to the publisher. The Ninja Sex Party Coloring Book will be available Nov. 5, and is available for preorder now.