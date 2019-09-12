Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Adds DC, Dark Horse Veteran as Deputy Director
Bob Schreck, co-founder of Oni Press and former editor for both DC and Dark Horse Comics, has been named as the new deputy director of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, the organization announced Thursday.
As deputy director, Schreck will oversee the CBLDF’s fundraising and marketing activities, including convention appearances and events. He replaces the outgoing Alex Cox, who served in the position for a decade and who oversaw the editing and release of a number of publications for the organization, including annual fundraising anthologies and the upcoming handbook for comic store retailers, Selling Comics.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Among Schreck's professional achievements was overseeing the creation of Frank Miller's Sin City. In a statement about his new position, Schreck said, “I have been a proud and devoted supporter of CBLDF for many years. Its mission and contribution to the health and betterment of our precious medium has been invaluable. The Fund’s stalwart efforts and incredible results during the course of my career have been a wonder to watch.”
Added Charles Brownstein, executive director of the organization, “Bob’s dedication to the comics field has made it more diverse, creative and successful. We’re elated that he’s bringing his experience to the service of CBLDF’s important mission.”
Founded in 1986, the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to defending First Amendment rights of comic creators, retailers and publishers. In its history, it has paid for legal defense in a number of cases and also worked to advocate for the medium and the industry in a number of free-speech battles.
