How Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Is Getting a Boost in February

The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, the nonprofit organization fighting censorship of comic books, has been named as the featured charity for digital storefront Humble Bundle, with the popular platform — which offers bundled video games, digital books and comics with a portion of the proceeds going to charity — spending February promoting the work of the organization.

Founded in 1986, the CBLDF has spent more than three decades working with comic book retailers, creators and more to defend the medium from legal threats of censorship, as well as partnering with other organizations including the MPAA and RIAA to fight artistic censorship and control of online content more generally. Additionally, the organization produces resources for retailers, librarians and readers to promote awareness and understanding about potential threats to artistic expression inside the comic medium and industry.

In a statement accompanying the news, Alison Bechdel, author of Fun Home, a book defended multiple times by the organization, said, “CBLDF has gone to bat for my readers and fellow artists time and again over the years. Thanks to their support, books like Fun Home are available to readers who wouldn't otherwise see themselves in their community's libraries.”

Accompanying Bechdel’s words is a statement from American Gods and Sandman creator Neil Gaiman, who is the chairman of the CBLDF’s advisory board, which reads, “Over the past century, almost every piece of pop culture that we love has been attacked and censored by people looking for something ‘dangerous’ they can control. This includes rock music, hip-hop, video games, heavy metal and fantasy role-playing games… they’ve all been the victim of moral panic.

“But it started with comics… This kind of censorship nearly destroyed comic books when I was growing up, and those old ideas about comics being bad for you continue to this day. For more than 30 years, CBLDF has been responding to those attacks, and now, thanks to you, we can do so much more.

“Your donations are helping us provide free legal aid and advice, prevention resources, and legal action against unconstitutional laws that restrict speech. You’re helping us stand up for underrepresented communities whose books are frequently targeted for censorship. And you’re helping us create resources to support comics and graphic novels being available in schools and libraries.”

More information about the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund can be found here, and more information about Humble Bundle is available here.